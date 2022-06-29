Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 373 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,119 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Express by 151.5% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 166 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Edward Jones raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Express from $218.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $194.17.

AXP stock opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a 12 month low of $136.49 and a 12 month high of $199.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $161.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

