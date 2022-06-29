Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 615 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 615 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.5% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 12,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 31,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 33,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total transaction of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $78.70 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $80.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $167.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

