Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $1.19 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in KLA by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in KLA in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

KLAC opened at $328.79 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $287.44 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.10.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.9 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

