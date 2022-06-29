HUNT (HUNT) Price Hits $0.44 on Top Exchanges

HUNT (HUNT) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 29th. During the last seven days, HUNT has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00002173 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $48.05 million and approximately $19.75 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HUNT Coin Profile

HUNT is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . The official message board for HUNT is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

