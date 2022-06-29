Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7,131.00

Ï„Bitcoin (Î¤BTC) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 29th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $881.73 or 0.04399157 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $273,337.73 and approximately $7,131.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.81 or 0.00178680 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.25 or 0.01602796 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00081995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00014704 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Buying and Selling Ï„Bitcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

