Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 10,650 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,984 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,650 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 0.8% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 158,101,319 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,177,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,303,590 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $31,719,012,000 after buying an additional 1,887,737 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,627,257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,629,910,000 after purchasing an additional 950,662 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,595,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.56.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,118,383.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,246.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,564 shares of company stock worth $9,130,201. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of META opened at $160.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $434.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.33. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.25 and a 1 year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

