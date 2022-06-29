Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 116,313 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 458,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,313 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises 2.3% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $22,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,440,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,747,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,162,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,558,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,091,000 after buying an additional 443,718 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,407,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,782,000 after buying an additional 556,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $559,354,000.

IUSB opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $54.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

