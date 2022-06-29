Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,033 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $179.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.89.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.65.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

