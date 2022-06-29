Icon Wealth Partners LLC Buys 696 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,498,062,000 after buying an additional 2,986,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,004,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,065,000 after purchasing an additional 807,944 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.90.

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMC opened at $154.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $157.59 and its 200-day moving average is $160.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.85 and a 52 week high of $183.14. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.