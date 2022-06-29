Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $11.98 Million Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,153 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,886 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.2% of Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $11,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $24.77 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.51%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.42%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

