Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 25,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,507,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $534,652,000 after acquiring an additional 265,437 shares during the period. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEC opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The company has a market cap of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.27.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,735.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

