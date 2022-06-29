Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.63 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,688 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.47 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.71.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

