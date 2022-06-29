Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in ServiceNow by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in ServiceNow by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 31,826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOW opened at $473.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $94.91 billion, a PE ratio of 430.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.09. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $406.47 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $463.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.69.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.92, for a total value of $354,857.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 660 shares in the company, valued at $331,267.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,770 shares of company stock valued at $8,999,332. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

