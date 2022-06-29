Icon Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 19.7% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% in the first quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 16,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.9% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 267,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 638,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,078,000 after purchasing an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 26,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $61.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.23. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

