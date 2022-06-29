Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 13,588 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 13,588 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.72.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $68.39 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 137,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.