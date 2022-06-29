iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $7.80

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.93, with a volume of 7003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IHRT. Bank of America cut shares of iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iHeartMedia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of iHeartMedia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.00, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.76.

In related news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 40,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.71 per share, for a total transaction of $517,868.95. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,394,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,724,387.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Media & Entertainment I. Global bought 619,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $10,997,682.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,027,075 shares in the company, valued at $248,840,310.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,294,855 shares of company stock valued at $64,481,598. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,968,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia during the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in iHeartMedia by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,682,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,245,000 after purchasing an additional 878,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.