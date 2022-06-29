Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,269 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Illumina by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.3% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Hixon Zuercher LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $460.00 to $360.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $435.92.

Shares of ILMN opened at $187.43 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $526.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $242.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $314.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,080 shares of company stock valued at $1,747,022. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

