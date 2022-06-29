Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.10

Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.10 and traded as low as $3.94. Information Analysis shares last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 215,000 shares.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12. The company has a market capitalization of $57.83 million, a PE ratio of 107.03 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
About Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Information Analysis (IAIC)
- Should Nike (NYSE: NKE) Be In Your Portfolio For The Rest Of 2022?
- Booking Holding’s Stock To Benefit As Borders Open Up Again
- Recession-Proof Patterson Companies Is A Steal
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
Receive News & Ratings for Information Analysis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Information Analysis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.