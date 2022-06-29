Ingles Markets, Incorporated (IMKTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 on July 14th

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share on Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th.

Ingles Markets has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Ingles Markets has a dividend payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $87.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.52. Ingles Markets has a 1 year low of $56.95 and a 1 year high of $101.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.93.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 5.18%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $420,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $677,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. It offers food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, which include fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

