Insider Buying: Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) CEO Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,188,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,564,768. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Crexendo stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,506. Crexendo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $7.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $66.37 million, a PE ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Get Crexendo alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Crexendo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CXDO shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Crexendo from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Crexendo from $6.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo during the first quarter worth about $88,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 165,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Crexendo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crexendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crexendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.