Insider Buying: PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) CFO Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) CFO Raphael D’amico acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $10,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 366,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raphael D’amico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 12th, Raphael D’amico acquired 3,000 shares of PHX Minerals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.27 per share, with a total value of $9,810.00.

NYSE PHX traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.03. 10,203 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $106.73 million, a PE ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 0.62. PHX Minerals Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $4.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.94.

PHX Minerals ( NYSE:PHX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 8.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This is a boost from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -72.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PHX. TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PHX Minerals by 540.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 26,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC grew its holdings in PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the last quarter. 34.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

