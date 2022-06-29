Insider Buying: Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW) Insider Buys 25,025 Shares of Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (LON:TW – Get Rating) insider Clodagh Moriarty purchased 25,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 119 ($1.46) per share, for a total transaction of £29,779.75 ($36,535.09).

Shares of TW traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 120.70 ($1.48). 10,328,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,409,451. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 52-week low of GBX 114.50 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 185.02 ($2.27). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 141.93. The company has a market cap of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.94.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TW shares. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.02) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.70) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Taylor Wimpey from GBX 191 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Wimpey presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 191.13 ($2.34).

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.