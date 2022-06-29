Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,587 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE AN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.58. 479,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AN. Castellan Group lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 13.6% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 23.7% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 48.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

