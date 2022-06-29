Insider Selling: AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Sells 4,587 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 4,587 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total transaction of $539,201.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,874,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,654,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE AN traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $116.58. 479,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,964. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.14. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $133.48.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 59.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AN shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AutoNation from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.71.
AutoNation Company Profile (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
