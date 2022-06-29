Insider Selling: MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) COO Sells 37,040 Shares of Stock

MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) COO Alan R. Arnold sold 37,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total value of $660,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 556,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,925,854.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:MLNK traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. 92,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,702. MeridianLink, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.
MeridianLink (NYSE:MLNK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. MeridianLink had a negative net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $72.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MeridianLink, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MLNK shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MeridianLink to $19.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on MeridianLink to $18.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of MeridianLink in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on MeridianLink from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.
About MeridianLink (Get Rating)
MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink Consumer, a consumer lending and account opening platform; MeridianLink Opening, an online account opening software that unifies deposit account opening and funding for various channels and products; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.
