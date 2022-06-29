Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $319.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $201.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $72.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.92, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.39. Intuitive Surgical has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,580,170,000 after purchasing an additional 347,468 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,569,000 after purchasing an additional 28,839 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

