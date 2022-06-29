Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Compass Ion Advisors LLC

Compass Ion Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after buying an additional 669,791 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $262,979,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $175,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.90. 1,843,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,789,852. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $301.22 and a 200-day moving average of $339.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

