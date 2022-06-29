Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 327.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.
Shares of SPLV opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.