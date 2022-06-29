Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Purchased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 327.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,154 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up 4.3% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned 0.30% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 312.7% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of SPLV opened at $61.74 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $58.16 and a 1 year high of $69.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.14.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.