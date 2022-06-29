Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Moneywise Inc.

Moneywise Inc. reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,477 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Moneywise Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Moneywise Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.31. The company had a trading volume of 75 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,608. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $49.07 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.62.

