Investec Downgrades Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF) to Hold

Truworths International (OTC:TRWKF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded shares of Truworths International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Shares of Truworths International stock opened at $1.75 on Monday. Truworths International has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.75.

Truworths International Limited, an investment holding and management company, engages in the retail of fashion apparel, footwear, and related merchandise and homeware. It operates through Truworths and Office segments. The company operates approximately 728 stores in South Africa; and 49 stores in the rest of Africa.

