Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for June 29th (ALRN, AMG, MGIC, MITK, MKSI, MRNS, MSM, ONB, POSH, SAR)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, June 29th:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Get Aileron Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.