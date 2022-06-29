Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 29th (AMKR, ASTL, BRLT, ETSY, OSTK, REAL, STZHF, TDUP, TXN, WBD)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 29th:

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Raymond James started coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

