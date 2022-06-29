Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for June 29th (AMKR, ASTL, BRLT, ETSY, OSTK, REAL, STZHF, TDUP, TXN, WBD)

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2022

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, June 29th:

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). Raymond James issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF). Stifel Nicolaus issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Benchmark Co. began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

