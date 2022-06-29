Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Wayfair (W)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wayfair (NYSE: W):

6/28/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $60.00.

6/21/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

6/9/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $65.00.

6/8/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Wayfair is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

5/17/2022 – Wayfair was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

5/10/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $190.00 to $130.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $85.00 to $68.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $145.00 to $120.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $256.00 to $195.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $70.00.

5/6/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00.

5/5/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Wayfair was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

5/4/2022 – Wayfair had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $275.00 to $220.00.

Shares of W traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,643. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.23. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.72 and a 52-week high of $321.75.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wayfair Inc. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,101 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total transaction of $622,118.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,788 shares in the company, valued at $5,994,612.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total transaction of $79,022.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 154,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,567.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,169,897. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,249,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,947,037,000 after purchasing an additional 262,240 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,540,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,512,000 after purchasing an additional 132,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,681,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,862,000 after purchasing an additional 100,946 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 3,680,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,258,000 after buying an additional 867,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its position in Wayfair by 9.1% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,440,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,085,000 after buying an additional 285,729 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

