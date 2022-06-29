Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 26%

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) fell 26% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 113,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 36,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.

Ion Energy Ltd. explores for and develops lithium assets in Asia. Its flagship property is the Baavhai Uul lithium brine project that covers 81,758 hectares located in Mongolia. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

