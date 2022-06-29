Ion Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Down 26%

Shares of Ion Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Rating) fell 26% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 113,922 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 36,823 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.38. The company has a market cap of C$11.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74.
About Ion Energy (CVE:ION)
