iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,811 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,157 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 50,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,231,000. Townsend & Associates Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 71,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,560,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 727,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50,465 shares during the last quarter.

DGRO opened at $47.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.26. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42.

