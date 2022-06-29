iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 54.3% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Williams Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 5,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 64,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 758,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,189 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.37. 22,898,661 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.20 and a 200-day moving average of $68.25.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.