iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Update

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 242.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HEWG opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.86. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $25.87 and a 52-week high of $34.02.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

