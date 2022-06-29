iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.

Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,886,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,391,000 after buying an additional 6,568,960 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,984,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 294.5% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,509,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,647,000 after buying an additional 1,126,598 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 391.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,803,000 after buying an additional 923,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,999,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,740,000 after buying an additional 858,585 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $70.10 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.06.

