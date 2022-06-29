iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 147,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,180,210 shares.The stock last traded at $18.60 and had previously closed at $19.15.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 12,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 43,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

