iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Position Trimmed by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up 1.5% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $26,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 28,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 9,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,177,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 23,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $84.77. The stock had a trading volume of 14,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,763,758. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.20. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $81.26 and a 52 week high of $107.46.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

