iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 3.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.26. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

