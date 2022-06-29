iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 418.0% in June

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 418.0% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of IEUS opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.11.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter.

