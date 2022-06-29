iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS) Short Interest Up 418.0% in June

iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,700 shares, an increase of 418.0% from the May 31st total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Shares of IEUS opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.28. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $48.59 and a one year high of $75.11.
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.169 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS)
- 3 Robinhood Favs the Street Loves Too
- StoneCo Stock May be Basing Like a Rock
- 3 Dow Laggards Poised for a Second Half Comeback
- Two More Reasons This Bear Market Isn’t Over
- The Most Upgraded Stocks To Buy Before The 2nd Half Starts
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.