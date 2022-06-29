iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MUB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 258.2% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 85,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,935,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,417,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.98. The stock had a trading volume of 86,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,988,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.54. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.