iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Sold by Surience Private Wealth LLC

Surience Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,481 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF makes up 8.4% of Surience Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Surience Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Semiconductor ETF worth $9,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded down $11.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $351.68. The company had a trading volume of 33,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,545. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $559.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $398.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $453.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.628 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

