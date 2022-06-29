iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Position Increased by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 417.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $173.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.64. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $165.66 and a one year high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

