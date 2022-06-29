iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Landmark Wealth Management LLC

Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.0% of Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Landmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $381.61. The stock had a trading volume of 389,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,746,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.16 and its 200-day moving average is $434.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $364.03 and a 52-week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

