iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Decreased by Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC

Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 21.7% of Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 334,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,007,000 after buying an additional 28,177 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 104,600 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 454,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,042,000 after acquiring an additional 124,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $718,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

