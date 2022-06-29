iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,280,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period.

Shares of IVE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $138.82. 5,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,516. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.18 and a fifty-two week high of $160.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

