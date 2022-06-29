ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITOCHU by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after buying an additional 23,196 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new stake in ITOCHU in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Mizuho raised shares of ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

ITOCY traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.57. The company had a trading volume of 104,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,642. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. ITOCHU has a one year low of $53.26 and a one year high of $69.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

ITOCHU Company Profile

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

