Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Cut to $21.00

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 11.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JHG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

Shares of JHG stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.79. 6,023 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,215,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.54 and its 200 day moving average is $33.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.46. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.11). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward P. Garden acquired 201,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,177,888.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 211.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 66,001 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 37,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Janus Henderson Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,147,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 105,109 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

