JB Capital LLC Acquires 2,672 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.35, for a total transaction of $40,005.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.29 per share, for a total transaction of $458,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,266,731.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.55. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $56.24 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.97 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 48.57%.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

